May 12 Melia Hotels International SA

* Q1 operating revenue 359.0 million euros ($403.5 million)versus 315.9 million euros year on year

* Q1 EBITDA 60.3 million euros versus 53.1 million euros year on year

* Q1 net profit 16.2 million euros versus 8.2 million euros year on year

* Says Q1 RevPAR up 11.8 percent, revenue up thanks to good performance of the hotel business

* Net debt at end-Q1 at 1.002 million euros, up by 15.5 million euros since Dec. 2014

* Sees 2015 summer bookings up 14.8 percent versus year ago

($1 = 0.8897 euros)