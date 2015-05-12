UPDATE 2-JD.com reports record Q1, warns growth to weaken future profits
* JD annual active customer accounts up 40 pct (Adds details from CFO interview, context)
May 12 Melia Hotels International SA :
* Q1 operating revenue 359.0 million euros ($403.5 million)versus 315.9 million euros year on year
* Q1 EBITDA 60.3 million euros versus 53.1 million euros year on year
* Q1 net profit 16.2 million euros versus 8.2 million euros year on year
* Says Q1 RevPAR up 11.8 percent, revenue up thanks to good performance of the hotel business
* Net debt at end-Q1 at 1.002 million euros, up by 15.5 million euros since Dec. 2014
* Sees 2015 summer bookings up 14.8 percent versus year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* JD annual active customer accounts up 40 pct (Adds details from CFO interview, context)
BERLIN, May 9 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental has slightly raised its full-year sales guidance and expects business to stay strong in the second quarter thanks to a robust development of its automotive operations.