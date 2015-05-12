May 12 Kinepolis Group Nv
* Kinepolis Group launches a public exchange offer on its
bonds maturing on 6 March 2019
* Holders of existing bonds could exchange bonds for newly
issued ones with a nominal value of eur 1,000, a gross nominal
interest rate of 4.000% per year
* KBC also acts as global coordinator
* Acceptance period will run from 13 May 2015 (9.00 a.m.
CET) to 1 June 2015 (4.00 p.m. CET)
* Purpose of this voluntary public exchange offer is to
allow Kinepolis Group NV to further extend its debts and their
maturity over time
* BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC Bank act as dealer
managers in this transaction
* Bonds will have a term of 8 years, maturing on 9 June 2023
