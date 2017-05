May 13 Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 58.6 million euros ($65.91 million), up 26.7 percent

* Confirms its full year 2015 outlook

* Order book at end of Q1 is 278.8 million euros

* Expects an average annual group revenue growth of more than 10 percent between 2015 and 2018

