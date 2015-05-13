BRIEF-Legg Mason announces appointments to executive committee
* Appoints Frances Cashman, John Kenney, Patricia Lattin to executive committee
May 13 Heijmans NV :
* Heijmans trading update Q1 2015
* Residential business improving, non-residential and infra markets remain challenging
* Order book 2.3 billion euros at end-March at same level as year-end 2014
* Number of homes sold up to and including April total 387, with 348 of these to private buyers
* Modest increase in turnover in first three months of year compared with same period of 2014, due to increase in turnover at residential
* Says announced commencement of a registered underwritten public offering of its 4.950pct senior notes due 2046