BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed
May 13 Aegon NV :
* Underlying earnings before tax aegon's underlying earnings before tax in q1 of 2015 amounted to eur 469 million
* Q1 net income amounts to eur 316 million
* Earnings impacted by adverse claims experience
* Reported disappointing underlying earnings this quarter, primarily due to adverse claims experience in US - ceoSolvency ratio increases to 216 ; holding excess capital rises to eur 1.4 billion
* Return on equity of 6.6 pct and 7.2 pct excluding capital allocated to run-off businesses
* Life sales increase 20 pct to 551 million euros, supported by higher universal life sales in US and Asia
Record gross deposits of eur 18.7 billion and net deposits of eur 7.3 billion
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.