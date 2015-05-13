May 13 Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Announces positive results from two pivotal clinical studies of IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine

* Pivotal phase 2 study of freeze-dried imvamune smallpox vaccine supports clinical requirements for an emergency use authorization, which would allow for stockpiling of this next-generation of vaccine

* Remains on track to complete transfer of manufacturing process which will enable company to start deliveries in 2016

* Completion of first phase 3 study to support a biologics license application for liquid-frozen imvamune

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)