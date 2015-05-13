BRIEF-Rexahn says effects 1-for-10 reverse stock split
* Previously announced 1-for-10 reverse stock split became effective today
May 13 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Announces positive results from two pivotal clinical studies of IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine
* Pivotal phase 2 study of freeze-dried imvamune smallpox vaccine supports clinical requirements for an emergency use authorization, which would allow for stockpiling of this next-generation of vaccine
* Remains on track to complete transfer of manufacturing process which will enable company to start deliveries in 2016
* Completion of first phase 3 study to support a biologics license application for liquid-frozen imvamune
* Pulmatrix Inc - pulmatrix generated no revenues in Q1 of 2017, compared to $0.4 million for Q1 of 2016