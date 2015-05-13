May 13 Datatec Ltd :

* FY gross profit at $932.9 million (FY14: $841.4 million)

* FY underlying* earnings per share up 17.1 pct to 41.8 us cents (FY14: 35.7 us cents)

* FY group revenue up 13.3 pct to $6.4 billion (FY14: $5.7 billion)

* Cash dividend alternative maintained at 17 us cents per share for full year