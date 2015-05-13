May 13 Novae Group Plc :

* Gross written premium increased to 257.6 million stg (Q1 2014: 195.1 million stg)

* Continue to identify opportunities for further profitable growth without compromising underwriting discipline and we remain positive about prospects for group

* Like for like growth of 7 pct plus strong growth from new underwriting teams

* Claims experience in line with expectation

* Investment return for first three months of 2015: 0.3 pct (q1 2014: 0.4 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: