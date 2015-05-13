BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 Novae Group Plc :
* Gross written premium increased to 257.6 million stg (Q1 2014: 195.1 million stg)
* Continue to identify opportunities for further profitable growth without compromising underwriting discipline and we remain positive about prospects for group
* Like for like growth of 7 pct plus strong growth from new underwriting teams
* Claims experience in line with expectation
* Investment return for first three months of 2015: 0.3 pct (q1 2014: 0.4 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.