STOCKHOLM May 13 * Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increased by 7.1% during Q1 2015, to EUR 9.35 (9.17), mainly driven by a rebound in the public equity segment and the rouble strengthening.

* The private equity and real estate weight in the portfolio increased to 57.3% (41.5%), while Public Equity decreased to 27.6% (43.2%)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)