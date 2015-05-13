BRIEF-Legg Mason announces appointments to executive committee
* Appoints Frances Cashman, John Kenney, Patricia Lattin to executive committee
STOCKHOLM May 13 * Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increased by 7.1% during Q1 2015, to EUR 9.35 (9.17), mainly driven by a rebound in the public equity segment and the rouble strengthening.
* The private equity and real estate weight in the portfolio increased to 57.3% (41.5%), while Public Equity decreased to 27.6% (43.2%)
* Says announced commencement of a registered underwritten public offering of its 4.950pct senior notes due 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: