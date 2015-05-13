UPDATE 3-M&S pick of retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman lifts shares
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
May 13 Wolters Kluwer Nv :
* Trading in line with expectations; full-year 2015 guidance affirmed
* First-Quarter revenues up 4 pct in constant currencies and up 3 pct organically
* Growth in North America and Asia Pacific & ROW offset weakness in Europe
* First-Quarter adjusted operating margin increased, in line with expectation
* Non-recurring and transactional revenues increased after posting declines a year ago
* We note that comparables become more challenging in remainder of year
* Expect adjusted operating margin to increase in 2015. Adj operating margin forecast includes anticipated restructuring costs of eur30-eur35 mln (2014: eur36 mln), mainly in Legal & Regulatory Solutions
* 2015 outlook for diluted adjusted EPS of mid-single-digit growth
* Currency is expected to have a more significant influence on results in 2015 than in recent years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 timeframe