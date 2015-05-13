UPDATE 3-M&S pick of retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman lifts shares
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
May 13 UTI Group :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 7.12 million euros ($8.00 million) versus 6.95 million euros a year ago, up by 2.4 percent
* Q1 operating result is 0.12 million euros versus 0.33 million euros a year ago
* Sees to continue in 2015 strategy of growth
* Says strategy of growth to have impact on short-term profitability but to enable reaching good level of operating result on mid-term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 timeframe