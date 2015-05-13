BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed
May 13 Credit Agricole SA :
* Announces signature of an agreement to sell Credit Agricole Albania to Tranzit Sh.p.k, Albanian subsidiary of NCH Capital Inc.
* Says transaction has no significant impact on Credit Agricole's solvency ratios
Says transaction has no significant impact on Credit Agricole's solvency ratios
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.