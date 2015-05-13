BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 ANF Immobilier SA :
* Says Credit Agricole Group joins forces with ANF Immobilier and DCB International for two major real estate projects in Lyon
* Investment concerns Adecco France group's current head offices and development of its new headquarters, to be delivered during Q3 of 2016
* Investment is made by Credit Agricole Assurances (45 percent), Dcb International (less than 5 percent) and ANF Immobilier (majority stake over 50 percent)
* Investment is being financed by LCL and Credit Agricole's Centre-Est Regional Bank
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.