BRIEF-Legg Mason announces appointments to executive committee
* Appoints Frances Cashman, John Kenney, Patricia Lattin to executive committee
May 13 Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :
* Q1 operating income 2.6 million euros ($2.92 million) versus 2.9 million euros
* Q1 revenue 4.6 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago
* Says estimates that it has reasonably good prerequisites for maintaining good profitability and achieving targeted total return of 10 per cent on shareholders' equity in 2015
Says announced commencement of a registered underwritten public offering of its 4.950pct senior notes due 2046