May 13 Leroy Seafood Group ASA :
* Q1 turnover 3.27 billion Norwegian crowns ($438.27 million) (Reuters poll 3.27 billion
crowns)
* Q1 EBITDA 501 million crowns (Reuters poll 466 million crowns)
* The group currently estimates a total harvest volume of 181,500 GWT for 2015, including
the share of LSG's volume from associates
* Estimates that the group will achieve a lower operating profit before biomass adjustment
in Q2 2015 when compared with Q2 2014
* Proposed to shareholders' meeting on 21 may 2015 a dividend payment of 12 crowns per share
for 2014
* Expects to see a positive development in individual facilities in 2015
($1 = 7.4612 Norwegian crowns)
