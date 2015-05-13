BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Q1 gross written premiums 378.6 million Norwegian crowns ($50.68 million), up 34.8 pct
* Q1 gross loss ratio 79.5 percent versus 83.9 percent year ago
* Q1 average new sales per month 95.0 million Norwegian crowns versus 83.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net loss 55.6 million crowns compared with a net loss of 44.0 million crowns year ago
* Cost reductions will have material impact on P&L in 2016, but limited impact in 2015 P&L
* Expects to report a net loss for year
