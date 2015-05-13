BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 VIB Vermoegen AG :
* Q1 total operating revenue up 6.6 pct to 18.1 million euros ($20.33 million)
* Q1 funds from operations (FFO) up 10.0 pct to 7.9 million euros
* For Q1 after deducting income taxes of 1.6 million euros (Q1 2014: 1.4 million euros), group generated consolidated net income up by 7.3 pct to 8.3 million euros (Q1 2014: 7.7 million euros)
* Q1 earnings before tax (EBT) grow to 9.9 million euros
* Q1 EBT margin of 54.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.