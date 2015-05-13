May 13 Mediclinic International Ltd

* Sees basic HEPS for year ended March 31 2015 between 62.0 and 82.6 cents, or 15 pct and 20 pct up

* Excluding one-off and exceptional items, sees basic normalised HEPS between 30.1 and 37.6 cents, or 8 pct and 10 pct up