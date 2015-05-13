BRIEF-Rexahn says effects 1-for-10 reverse stock split
* Previously announced 1-for-10 reverse stock split became effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 13 Mediclinic International Ltd
* Sees basic HEPS for year ended March 31 2015 between 62.0 and 82.6 cents, or 15 pct and 20 pct up
* Excluding one-off and exceptional items, sees basic normalised HEPS between 30.1 and 37.6 cents, or 8 pct and 10 pct up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Previously announced 1-for-10 reverse stock split became effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pulmatrix Inc - pulmatrix generated no revenues in Q1 of 2017, compared to $0.4 million for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: