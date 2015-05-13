BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 Fair Value Reit AG :
* Q1 IFRS group net profit of 2.9 million euros ($3.26 million) (previous year 1.2 million euros)
* Q1 FFO at 1.0 million euros (previous year 1.3 million euros)
* Capital increase successfully placed on back of high demand
* Net asset value per share rises to 8.71 euros as of March 31 (Dec. 31, 2014: 8.39 euros) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.