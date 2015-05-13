UPDATE 3-M&S pick of retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman lifts shares
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
May 13 Viscom AG :
* Q1 revenue 17.2 million euros ($19.37 million) (previous year 10.9 million euros, up 57.3 pct)
* Q1 EBIT 2.5 million euros (previous year 844 thousand euros, up 197.9 pct)
* Management expects to achieve conservative forecast for 2015 financial year with revenue of between 62 million euros and 67 million euros, and an EBIT-margin of 13 pct to 15 pct
* Q1 incoming orders 15.8 million euros (previous year 15.6 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT-margin 14.6 pct (previous year 7.7 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 timeframe