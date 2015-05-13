May 13 m4e AG :

* FY EBIT increased by around 71 percent to 2.1 million euros ($2.36 million)(previous year: 1.2 million euros)

* FY sales with 18.1 million euros slightly down (previous year: 19.2 million euros)

* Forecast 2015: revenue growth of around 8 percent and EBITDA growth of at least 12 percent