May 13 3U Holding AG :

* Q1 EBITDA of 0.95 million euros ($1.07 million) versus loss of 0.44 million euros last year

* Group loss of 0.36 million euros in Q1 2015 is 0.53 million euros higher than its earnings in same period last year

* Q1 sales 11.56 million euros versus 12.19 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)