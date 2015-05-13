UPDATE 3-M&S pick of retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman lifts shares
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
May 13 3U Holding AG :
* Q1 EBITDA of 0.95 million euros ($1.07 million) versus loss of 0.44 million euros last year
* Group loss of 0.36 million euros in Q1 2015 is 0.53 million euros higher than its earnings in same period last year
* Q1 sales 11.56 million euros versus 12.19 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 timeframe