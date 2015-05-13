May 13 Dustin Group AB :

* Says has signed agreement to acquire Resolute ISMS Oy, a Finnish provider of network solutions

* Says company will be integrated into Dustin's Finnish operations Businessforum

* Says purchase price, which consists of an initial purchase price and an additional purchase price based on future earnings, is not disclosed

