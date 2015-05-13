May 13 (Reuters) -

* Acromas bid co limited ("acromas"), announces that it has sold an aggregate of 122.5 million ordinary shares of Saga plc

* Sale representing approximately 11 per cent. Of company's existing issued ordinary share capital, at a price of 195 pence per share ( "placing") raising aggregate gross proceeds of £239 million. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)