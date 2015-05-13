May 13 IC Group A/S :
* Q3 revenue 719.6 million Danish crowns ($108.48
million)versus 715.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBIT 65.1 million crowns versus 87.0 million crowns
year ago
* Revenue for continuing operations is expected to be in
region of 2.60 billion to 2.65 billion crowns (unchanged)
* 2014/15 adjusted for non-recurring costs and by idle
capacity costs, operating profit for group's continuing
operations is expected to come to 215 million crowns to 255
million crowns
* 2014/15 operating profit for continuing operations seen at
170 million crowns to 210 million crowns
($1 = 6.6337 Danish crowns)
