BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 Vestjysk Bank A/S :
* Q1 net interest income 149.7 million Danish crowns ($22.57 million) versus 170.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 93.1 million crowns versus 86.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net profit 32 million crowns versus 26 million crowns year ago
* Maintains its 2015 outlook of core earnings before impairments of about 350 million - 400 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.6313 Danish crowns)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.