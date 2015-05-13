BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 Finansinspektionen:
* Says Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB bought 1,405,459 shares in Transmode
* Says Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken owns 1,575,921 shares in Transmode after transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.