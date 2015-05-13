UPDATE 3-M&S pick of retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman lifts shares
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
May 13 All for One Steeb AG :
* Reports 6-month EBIT of 10.3 million euros ($11.58 million) (up 39 pct over Oct. 13 - March 14)
* 6-month revenues are 120.3 million euros (up by 10 percent over Oct. 13 - March 14)
* 6-month earnings after tax are 7.3 million euros (up by 61 percent over Oct. 13 - March 14)
* Expects now for financial year 2014/15 revenues of a good 240 million euros and an EBIT of between 16 million euros and 17 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ECKA5y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 timeframe