Total and Erg get four bids for Italy petrol stations -sources
MILAN, May 5 Total and energy group Erg have received four bids for the Italian petrol station network they jointly own, three sources close to the matter said.
May 13 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Issues mandatory convertible bond against contribution in kind
* To issue a mandatory convertible bond with a volume of 15 million euros ($17 million) against contribution in kind and by excluding subscription rights
* Bonds carry an interest coupon of 2.75 percent per annum starting from date of issue and may be converted into shares at an initial conversion price of 5.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 5 Total and energy group Erg have received four bids for the Italian petrol station network they jointly own, three sources close to the matter said.
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results