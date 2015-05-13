Total and Erg get four bids for Italy petrol stations -sources
MILAN, May 5 Total and energy group Erg have received four bids for the Italian petrol station network they jointly own, three sources close to the matter said.
May 13 Verianos Real Estate AG :
* FY revenue 4.3 million euros ($4.83 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net income 0.43 million euros, up by 1.22 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 5 Total and energy group Erg have received four bids for the Italian petrol station network they jointly own, three sources close to the matter said.
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results