BRIEF-EPI Holdings announces appointment of executive director of company
* Liu Zhiyi has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 13 Association of European Businesses (AEB):
* GAZ April sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia 4,306 vehicles versus 6,274 vehicles in April 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1A01iAn
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Liu Zhiyi has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: