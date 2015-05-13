BRIEF-Sunshine Heart receives NASDAQ compliance determination
Sunshine Heart receives NASDAQ compliance determination
May 13 Cytotools AG :
* Successful dialogue with US food and drug administration (FDA) on the extension of the clinical testing program of DermaPro for the treatment of leg ulcers in the U.S.
After reviewing existing preclinical and clinical data FDA confirms that now Cytotools can request for clinical trial of DermaPro in U.S.
* Aclaris Therapeutics completes phase 1 clinical trial of ati-50001 for the treatment of alopecia universalis and alopecia totalis