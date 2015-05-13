BRIEF-Whitehorse Finance reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.53
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
May 13 GAG Immobilien AG :
* FY 2014 EBIT 90.5 million euros ($102.37 million), down 0.40 percent yoy
* FY revenue 325.4 million euros, up 2.62 percent yoy
* FY 2014 net result 41 million euros, down 6.49 percent
* To propose FY 2014 dividend of 0.50 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1L1QQcB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
* In month of April 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: