May 13 IMW Immobilien SE :

* IMW SE contemplates delisting

* Management of IMW Immobilien SE cannot see any economic advantages for its business in a listing on open market (entry-standard) at Frankfurt stock exchange, which would justify a continued public listing

* Altogether shareholders of company shall decide on delisting at next shareholder meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)