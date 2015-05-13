BRIEF-Whitehorse Finance reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.53
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
May 13 IMW Immobilien SE :
* IMW SE contemplates delisting
* Management of IMW Immobilien SE cannot see any economic advantages for its business in a listing on open market (entry-standard) at Frankfurt stock exchange, which would justify a continued public listing
* Altogether shareholders of company shall decide on delisting at next shareholder meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
* In month of April 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: