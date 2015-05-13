BRIEF-America First Multifamily reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports first quarter 2017 earnings
May 13 Centrum Finansowe Banku BPS SA
* Q1 revenue 3.0 million zlotys ($831,800) versus 3.1 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net income 298,198 zlotys versus 315,454 zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6066 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports first quarter 2017 earnings
OSLO, May 5 Norway's wealth fund has excluded Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.