May 13 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* Its North American subsidiary (Kapsch) was assigned by the Indiana Finance Authority (IFA) to build and operate a toll system for the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges (LSIORB)

* Total value of the project is $41 million (approximately 36.7 million euros) Source text: bit.ly/1JHwCnt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)