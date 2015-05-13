BRIEF-Sunshine Heart receives NASDAQ compliance determination
* Sunshine Heart receives NASDAQ compliance determination
May 13 Eos Imaging SA :
* Eos imaging expands presence in Asia with first installation in Hong Kong
* Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology at Chinese university of Hong Kong (CUHK) is first hospital in China to install Eos system

* Aclaris Therapeutics completes phase 1 clinical trial of ati-50001 for the treatment of alopecia universalis and alopecia totalis