May 13 Cofinimmo SA :

* Q1 net loss group share 5.3 million euros ($6.03 million), resulting from the impact of the ias 39 standard (-29.6 million euros) vs profit of 753,000 euros

* Q1 gross rental revenues increase 1.0 pct compared to March 31, 2014, on a like-for-like basis

* Q1 net current result per share (excluding IAS 39 impact) - group share: 1.71 euros at March 31, 2015, in line with the forecast of 6.85 euros for the year 2015

