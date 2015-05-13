BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Q1 EBITDA 29.7 million euros ($33.4 million)
* Net financial debt at end of Q1 912.6 million euros
* EPRA net asset value at end of Q1 1.37 billion euros
* Q1 revenue 32.5 million euros
* Q1 net profit 19.6 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.