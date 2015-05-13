UPDATE 3-M&S pick of retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman lifts shares
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
May 13 Saf Tehnika AS :
* Q3 consolidated net sales at 2.75 million euros ($3.09 million) up 19 percent from year ago
* 9M net profit at 0.93 million euros versus net loss of 0.58 million euros year ago
* 9M end of period net cash at 1.74 million euros
* Q3 net profit at 0.74 mln euros versus net loss of 0.35 mln euros year ago
* Q3 EBIT at 0.52 mln euros versus negative EBIT of 0.32 mln euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1cRLtl9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
* Verizon - in Q1 earnings release, co indicated it was on track for return to pre-vodafone credit rating profile by 2018-2019 timeframe