May 13 Savills Plc
* Against a backdrop which remains broadly supportive of
global property markets, anticipate that performance will
continue to be in line with expectations
* During year to date Savills has traded slightly ahead of
our expectations and substantially ahead of corresponding period
in 2014
* Anticipate that our performance will continue to be in
line with our expectations
* Election result was positive for residential market
sentiment although it is too soon to gauge how volumes may
recover in second half of year
* In Continental Europe, to date we have traded slightly
ahead of our expectations, with Spain and Germany experiencing a
particularly strong start to year
