* Against a backdrop which remains broadly supportive of global property markets, anticipate that performance will continue to be in line with expectations

* During year to date Savills has traded slightly ahead of our expectations and substantially ahead of corresponding period in 2014

* Anticipate that our performance will continue to be in line with our expectations

* Election result was positive for residential market sentiment although it is too soon to gauge how volumes may recover in second half of year

* In Continental Europe, to date we have traded slightly ahead of our expectations, with Spain and Germany experiencing a particularly strong start to year