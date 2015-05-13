UPDATE 3-M&S pick of retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman lifts shares
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
May 13 DK Company A/S :
* Q1 pretax profit 43 million Danish crowns ($6.46 million) versus 37 million crowns year ago
* Q1 revenue 698 million crowns versus 421 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2015 guidance unchanged
* Still sees 2015 revenue of 2.25 billion - 2.45 billion crowns
* Still sees 2015 EBIT of 100 million - 130 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6534 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds detail, Norman and analyst comment, updates shares)
* Liu Zhiyi has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: