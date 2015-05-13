Total and Erg get four bids for Italy petrol stations -sources
MILAN, May 5 Total and energy group Erg have received four bids for the Italian petrol station network they jointly own, three sources close to the matter said.
May 13 IDI SCA :
* Reports Q1 consolidated revenue of 115,000 euros ($129,122.00) versus 117,000 euros a year ago
* NAV as of March 31 of 258.2 million euros (33.26 euros per share), up 1.75 pct Source text: bit.ly/1G5UiD3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results