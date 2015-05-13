BRIEF-Sunshine Heart receives NASDAQ compliance determination
* Sunshine Heart receives NASDAQ compliance determination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 13 LifeAssays publ AB :
* Says Innovative Veterinary Solutions, IVS, places first order
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sunshine Heart receives NASDAQ compliance determination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aclaris Therapeutics completes phase 1 clinical trial of ati-50001 for the treatment of alopecia universalis and alopecia totalis