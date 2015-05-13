May 13 Turbon AG :
* EBIT in the first quarter was 1.9 million euros ($2.15 million) (previous
year: 1.6 million euros)
* Consolidated net income in the first quarter 2015 amounted to 1.2 million
euros after 0.9 million in the previous year
* Sales for the first quarter 2015 was 29.0 million euros, an increase of
2.2 million euros than the figure for the same period of the previous year
* Q1 profit from ordinary activities was 1.7 million euros (previous year
1.4 million euros)
* Increases sales forecast for the full year 2015 to 110 million euros
* Confirms earnings target of 6.5 million euros for FY 2015
