BRIEF-America First Multifamily reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports first quarter 2017 earnings
May 13 Marka SA :
* Successfully places series H2 bonds worth total of 1.1 million zlotys ($305,400), that is 1,085 bonds of a nominal value 1,000 zlotys each and 9 percent fixed interest rate
OSLO, May 5 Norway's wealth fund has excluded Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.