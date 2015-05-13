BRIEF-America First Multifamily reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports first quarter 2017 earnings
May 13 Santam Ltd
* Entered into an agreement with Central Plaza ("repurchase agreement") in terms of which Santam will repurchase 4 215 000 Santam shares held by Central Plaza
* Price of R190.00 per repurchase share ("repurchase price") for an aggregate consideration of R800 850 000
* Central Plaza will dispose of a certain number of Santam shares through a secondary placement on market via a book build process
* Repurchase shares represent 3.5% of Santam's issued ordinary shares
* Specific repurchase is anticipated to be funded from santam's existing cash reserves
* Repurchase will result in a decrease in Santam's net asset value by amount of repurchase consideration
* Investec Bank Limited will be acting as sole bookrunner ("bookrunner") to Central Plaza for book build. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, May 5 Norway's wealth fund has excluded Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.