May 13 Santam Ltd

* Entered into an agreement with Central Plaza ("repurchase agreement") in terms of which Santam will repurchase 4 215 000 Santam shares held by Central Plaza

* Price of R190.00 per repurchase share ("repurchase price") for an aggregate consideration of R800 850 000

* Central Plaza will dispose of a certain number of Santam shares through a secondary placement on market via a book build process

* Repurchase shares represent 3.5% of Santam's issued ordinary shares

* Specific repurchase is anticipated to be funded from santam's existing cash reserves

* Repurchase will result in a decrease in Santam's net asset value by amount of repurchase consideration

* Investec Bank Limited will be acting as sole bookrunner ("bookrunner") to Central Plaza for book build.