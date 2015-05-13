BRIEF-America First Multifamily reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports first quarter 2017 earnings
May 13 Societa Cattolica Di Assicurazione Sc :
* Q1 2015 net profit of 30 million euros ($34 million) versus 23 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue of 1.77 billion euros versus 1.44 billion euros a year ago
* Solvency 1 ratio at March 31, 2015 is 1.91 times the regulatory requirements
* Combined ratio at March 31, 2015 at 93 percent
* Q1 2015 net premiums of 2 million euros versus 1 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports first quarter 2017 earnings
OSLO, May 5 Norway's wealth fund has excluded Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.