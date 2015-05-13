BRIEF-OHTL Pcl says qtrly net profit 136.0 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht
May 13 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
* Adcock board of directors has resolved, subject to shareholder approval, to terminate existing Adcock BEE transaction
* Headline earnings per share (cents) of 42.6 pro proforma after 6 months ended December 31
* Agreed to allot and issue, 240 million subscription shares, at subscription price of hk$2.5 per subscription share to the subscriber