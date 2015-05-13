BRIEF-OHTL Pcl says qtrly net profit 136.0 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 13 Nissan says in a statement:
* It contributes 494 million euro to Renault's Q1 2015 earnings
* Pertains to Nissan's results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2014/2015 after restatements Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leila Abboud)
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreed to allot and issue, 240 million subscription shares, at subscription price of hk$2.5 per subscription share to the subscriber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: